Sidley Austin Nabs Investment Fund Partner In London

Law360, London (September 17, 2019, 2:01 PM BST) -- Global law firm Sidley Austin LLP has poached a private capital adviser from Campbell Lutyens to join its investment funds team as a partner in its London office. Mateja Maher will join Sidley Austin from Campbell Lutyens, a leading private capital adviser focused on fund placement and secondary advisory services. Maher served as general counsel at the firm since 2017 and before that served as a partner in the private funds practice at Kirkland & Ellis International LLP. “Mateja’s vast knowledge of private funds and secondary transactions, coupled with his blend of private practice and in-house experience, will be a beneficial...

