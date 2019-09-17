EU Watchdog To Weigh How Insurers Use Data

Law360, London (September 17, 2019, 3:08 PM BST) -- Europe’s insurance watchdog said Tuesday it has recruited digital ethics experts to draw up principles to govern how insurers use “big data” in new products. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority asked the group — which includes representatives from AXA, Zurich Insurance Group and advocacy group Finance Watch — to develop principles for how insurers should use the information they gather. “There are many opportunities arising from big data analytics and digitalization more broadly, but also some risks that need to be further addressed,” EIOPA said. Big data can include information from consumers’ social media, internet browsing history or use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS