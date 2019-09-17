Quinn Emanuel Wants Out Of $8.9M Arbitration Award Row

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel urged a California federal judge on Monday to let the firm withdraw as counsel for a broke Indian yarn company that was ordered to pay $8.9 million to two U.S. cotton suppliers after an unsuccessful antitrust suit against them. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, representing India’s Tradeline Enterprises, reiterated arguments made late last month in its initial bid to pull out of the case, and also attacked the arguments made by attorneys for the cotton companies, Jess Smith & Sons Cotton LLC and J.G. Boswell Co., which told the court it wouldn’t be fair to them if the...

