Warby Parker Gets PTAB To Nix Obvious Eye Care Patent

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated the bulk of a Visibly Inc. patent tied to figuring out a patient's vision prescription, saying eyewear company Warby Parker proved the invention was obvious. The board issued its final written decision Monday, invaliding all but two claims in Visibly's patent. It also refused to let the eye health technology company substitute new claims to restrengthen the patent. The patent covers a way of using a computer to determine a person's refractive error, and therefore provide him or her with the right prescription. Jand Inc., which does business as Warby Parker, challenged it...

