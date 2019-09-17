EU Clears German Energy Cos.' Asset Swap, With Conditions

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Europe's antitrust authority gave the green light Tuesday to German energy company E.ON’s multibillion-dollar pickup of a majority stake in rival Innogy after finding that the buyer's concessions assuaged its concerns. After E.ON agreed to get rid of most of its heating business as well as dozens of electric car charging stations across Germany, the European Commission said it was comfortable that allowing the merger to move forward wouldn't hurt competition in the EU. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement Tuesday that the watchdog is able to sign off on the merger because it’s now sure that doing so “will not lead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS