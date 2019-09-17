CFPB Eyes 'Tech Sprints' To Promote Regulatory Innovation

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau invited the public Tuesday to submit ideas for how it can use a practice known as "tech sprints" to spur regulatory innovation and collaborate better with industry stakeholders on compliance challenges. Tech sprints are a sort of brainstorming competition in which tech experts, regulators and financial institutions come together for a matter of days or weeks to develop cutting-edge solutions to specific problems, according to the notice, which is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday. "The regulator assigns a specific regulatory compliance or market problem to each team and challenges the teams...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS