School Hit With Cyberattack As Data Watchdog Clamps Down

Law360, London (September 17, 2019, 6:24 PM BST) -- Police are investigating a data hack at a U.K. university after the school told Britain’s privacy watchdog that cybercriminals had gained access to personal information from students and staff. The criminals got their hands on personal data from both past and present employees and students, Swindon College said in a statement. It did not disclose how many people were affected. “Swindon College’s network system has been subject to a targeted cyber-attack this week that has resulted in unauthorised access to personal data,” the college said in a statement. Wiltshire police received a report about the cyberattack on Sept. 12 and are...

