Ex-Accountant Gets 30 Months For Defrauding Company

Law360, London (September 17, 2019, 4:55 PM BST) -- A former London accountant who fraudulently transferred £144,500 ($180,300) worth of company funds to her personal bank account to fund holidays and Champagne lunches has been jailed for 30 months, police said Tuesday. Alison Thomas was found guilty of fraud by abuse of position and sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on Monday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement. Between December 2011 and January 2018 she made regular transfers to her account from the small family-owned engineering firm in south London where she worked for seven years. Her role gave her access to and control of the company’s financial dealings and...

