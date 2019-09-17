EU Clears $21.5B Merger Of US Digital Payments Cos.

Law360, London (September 17, 2019, 5:59 PM BST) -- The European Commission on Tuesday cleared a $21.5 billion merger between online U.S. payment providers Global Payments and Total System Services, saying the deal will not raise antitrust issues in the European market. The EU executive said the merger would not limit competition in the payments sector as there is little overlap between the activities of Global Payments Inc. and Total System Services Inc. The U.S. companies, which provide payment management and processing solutions in the U.S. and Europe, said when they announced the merger in May that the newly formed company would be a “payments powerhouse.” Global Payments, which is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS