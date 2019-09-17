Duke Energy Sets Goal Of Net Zero Electric Emissions By '50

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Duke Energy Corp., which holds coal, gas, nuclear and green energy assets, said Tuesday that it will aim for net zero carbon emissions from its electricity generation by 2050. The company, which is based in North Carolina and serves millions of customers across six states, said it is dedicated to addressing the risks of climate change by increasing its renewables portfolio, continuing to use natural gas to get away from coal-fired power plants and maintaining its nuclear plants. “A diverse mix of renewables, nuclear, natural gas, hydro and energy efficiency are all part of this vision, and we’ll take advantage of...

