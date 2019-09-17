Oil & Gas Producer’s $15M DIP OK'd Amid Creditor Outcry

Law360, Wilmington (September 17, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday gave her nod to oil and gas producer Furie Operating Alaska LLC’s $15 million post-petition Chapter 11 financing while continuing to acknowledge that like some of Furie’s creditors, she had concerns about aspects of the financing. During a lengthy hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said she continues to call into question about roughly $5 million of the debtor-in-possession funds set to be used to pay prepetition lender fees. “I have concerns about the DIP financing,” Judge Silverstein said. “It has to do with the noneconomic terms of the financing.” While no...

