McConnell Wants CBD Enforcement Guidelines, Now

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., wants the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to define when it will target companies making and selling unapproved CBD products long before the agency creates regulations to get those products on the market legally, a trade group for the hemp industry said Tuesday. McConnell has submitted language to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture that would require the FDA to set an enforcement policy within 120 days, according to a coalition of hemp companies called the U.S. Hemp Roundtable. Representatives for McConnell didn't respond to requests for confirmation. The 2018 Farm Bill in December removed...

