Brown Rudnick Energy Head Tapped As API's Top Lawyer

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 12:04 AM EDT) -- The American Petroleum Institute tapped the co-head of Brown Rudnick LLP's energy and environmental practice, who's also a veteran regulator and lobbyist, to serve as the petroleum industry group's top lawyer. Paul Afonso, who co-chairs Brown Rudnick's energy, utilities and environmental group and heads its Boston government law and strategies group, will serve as API's vice president and chief legal officer starting Nov. 4, API said Wednesday. He replaces Stacy Linden, who left the trade group in June to join Stoel Rives LLP. In Afonso, who joined Brown Rudnick in 2006, API is also picking up a former state and local regulator. From 2003...

