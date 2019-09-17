Ex-CFTC Chair Joins Blockchain Advocacy Group As Adviser

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The former chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has joined the board of advisers of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, the chamber announced Tuesday. On the heels of leaving his role at the CFTC in July, Christopher Giancarlo joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce as a member of the group’s board of advisers. Giancarlo is now the third former high-ranking official from the CFTC to join the chamber's board of advisers following James Newsome, who served as chairman of the commission between 2000 and 2004, and Mark Wetjen, who was a commissioner between 2011 and 2015. Giancarlo’s move comes...

