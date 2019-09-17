Legal Tech Co. Ironclad Raises $50M In Series C Round

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Legal technology company Ironclad Inc. brought in $50 million in a Series C funding round steered by Fenwick & West LLP, the company announced Tuesday, bringing the startup's total funding to $84 million. San Francisco-based Ironclad markets digital contracting and workflow technology to general counsel and their teams, and its customers include Dropbox, Glassdoor and Fitbit, according to its website. The funding will go toward expanding Ironclad’s geographic and industry reach and developing its products, the announcement said. The company recently announced a new feature called Workflow Designer, which is supposed to help with contract management by allowing users to create...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS