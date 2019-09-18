Outside Counsel Litigation Spending Has Soared, Clients Say

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Large corporations have increased their outside counsel litigation spending by 20% over the last four years, and those same clients predict they will spend an additional $1.3 billion on outside counsel for litigation in 2020, according to a report released Wednesday. The amount large corporations spend with regard to litigation on outside counsel has ticked up to $22.75 billion in 2019 from $19.36 billion in 2015, with more growth predicted over the next year, according to BTI Consulting Group’s Litigation Outlook 2020. !function(e,t,s,i){var n="InfogramEmbeds",o=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],d=/^http:/.test(e.location)?"http:":"https:";if(/^\/{2}/.test(i)&&(i=d+i),window[n]&&window[n].initialized)window[n].process&&window[n].process();else if(!e.getElementById(s)){var r=e.createElement("script");r.async=1,r.id=s,r.src=i,o.parentNode.insertBefore(r,o)}}(document,0,"infogram-async","https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js"); “The market for outside counsel services for litigation is quite robust,” said BTI Consulting President...

