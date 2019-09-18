Law Firm Says Leaks Didn't Lower £637M Watchstone Price

Law360, London (September 18, 2019, 4:48 PM BST) -- Law firm Slater and Gordon slammed allegations it used a "secret back channel" to gain leverage over Watchstone Group PLC during negotiations to buy the insurance group's legal services subsidiary, telling a London judge that it was no secret the company had cash flow problems. The Australian firm denied receiving confidential information said to have been passed from a PricewaterhouseCoopers representative to Slater and Gordon's financial adviser, telling a High Court judge on Sept. 11 that Watchstone's struggles were well known and could not have had a "significant" effect on the £637 million ($779 million) asking price. The law firm said Watchstone,...

