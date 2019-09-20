EU Tax Transparency Rules May Lead To Information Overload

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The European Union’s tax transparency rules may end up giving countries more financial information about people and businesses than they can keep up with, a prospect that raises questions about how to sort through the data and address avoidance effectively. The European Union's Directive on Administrative Cooperation is intended to promote tax transparency by providing a framework for the sharing of personal corporate tax data by member countries. (AP) The EU’s Directive on Administrative Cooperation, or DAC, has allowed member countries to exchange certain personal and corporate tax information under a bloc-wide framework since 2013. However, there isn’t enough evidence yet to...

