Liquidation Plan Confirmed For Alleged $330M Ponzi Vehicle

Law360, Fort Lauderdale (September 17, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida bankruptcy judge confirmed a liquidation plan Tuesday in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of 1 Global Capital LLC, a purported commercial lender that federal authorities have alleged was at the center of a $330 million Ponzi scheme. The approval of the plan by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Raymond B. Ray at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale paves the way for an initial distribution to creditors in early November, debtors' counsel Paul J. Keenan Jr. of Greenberg Traurig LLP told the court. Keenan estimated the estate will be able to pay out approximately $104 million, if funds are received quickly from two...

