IRS Safe Harbor Proposal Hard On Restructuring Cos.

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 9, the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury released proposed regulations under Section 382[1] of the Internal Revenue Code that would reverse a long-standing taxpayer favorable safe harbor relating to the computation of built-in gains and losses when applying Section 382(h).[2] The proposed regulations, if finalized as currently proposed, will have a meaningful adverse impact with respect to many companies involved in M&A transactions and restructurings, particularly troubled companies, many of which would be substantially restricted relative to current law in their ability to use net operating losses and other tax attributes after an ownership...

