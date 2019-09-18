Insurance Regulator Calls For EU-Wide Cyberrisk Rules

Law360, London (September 18, 2019, 3:41 PM BST) -- Europe's insurance watchdog called for new rules on how insurers should identify and report cyberthreats to protect themselves and policyholders against the increasing threat of online attacks. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority published a report Tuesday recommending rules across Europe governing how insurers should manage the risk of cyberthreats. “Ultimately, further actions to strengthen the resilience of the insurance sector against cyber vulnerabilities are essential, in particular considering the dynamic nature of cyberthreats,” the report said. The new rules should be accompanied by guidelines on how terminology should be used to describe threats across the bloc, the report said....

