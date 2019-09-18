Lloyd's Boss Vows Culture Changes Amid Harassment Claims

Law360, London (September 18, 2019, 5:56 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London will take further steps to tackle workplace sexual misconduct after an independent survey found evidence of harassment against female employees, the chief executive of the 330-year old insurance market said Wednesday. CEO John Neal said the results of a survey conducted by the Banking Standards Board of its 45,000 participants would be published Sept. 24 alongside further actions the specialty market would be taking. The announcement was made Wednesday alongside half-year financial results that reported a sharp rise in profit to £2.3 billion ($2.9 billion), up from £600 million in the same period for 2018. Neal described the...

