Metro Predicts Significant Expenses From Accounting Probe

Law360, London (September 18, 2019, 3:43 PM BST) -- Metro Bank has said that it is bracing for “significant expenses” from an investigation by U.K. regulators into the conduct of the lender and its senior managers that led to a £900 million ($1.1 billion) accounting error in January, as the challenger bank struggles to rebuild its reputation. Metro Bank PLC has warned that the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority could slap it with financial penalties, suspend its regulatory activities and begin criminal and civil probes. The regulators launched an investigation into the British lender in February after it reported a major accounting error in January over how...

