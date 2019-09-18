Ex-Finance Manager Forced To Refund £225K In Stolen Funds

Law360, London (September 18, 2019, 6:00 PM BST) -- A former finance manager who was convicted of stealing over £441,000 ($550,000) from his former employer to live a “life that was way beyond his means” has been ordered to pay back £225,000, police said Wednesday. Viraj Patel was slapped with a confiscation order following an investigation, the Surrey Police said. Patel was sentenced to 30 months in prison on May 10 at Guildford Crown Court after he pled guilty to fraud by abuse of position. The court heard at the time that Patel put fictitious invoices through the banking system of Care Management Group Ltd. — which provides support to...

