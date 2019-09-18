White House Dem Hopefuls Raise Pharma Deal Worries

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Nine Senate Democrats, including five running for president, have urged the Federal Trade Commission to look closely at the potential impacts on consumers from consolidation in the drug industry — namely the planned blockbuster mergers between AbbVie and Allergan and Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene. In a Tuesday letter helmed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, the lawmakers said the two major acquisitions present serious concerns about drug prices, competition and innovation in the sector. AbbVie plans to buy Allergan for $63 billion, and Bristol-Myers has sights on Celgene for $74 billion. Four more Democratic White House contenders — Sens. Cory Booker...

