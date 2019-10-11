How To Beat Fraud? Money, Reforms And A Good Story

Law360, London (October 11, 2019, 3:27 PM BST) -- When it's time for the Crown Prosecution Service to take complex fraud cases to trial, the key for Kristin Jones is to pare down sprawling financial records to tell a story a jury can follow. As the head of CPS' Specialist Fraud Division, Jones has a wish list of things the government could do to make her team's work easier: more money to put into tackling complicated economic crime cases and reforms that would make it easier to prosecute. But at the end of the day, cases come down to assembling a narrative to present to jurors. "I do say, we...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS