Skin Treatment Developer Can Use Lender Cash In Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (September 18, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Skin treatment development company Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. received court authorization Wednesday in Delaware to access the cash of its prepetition lenders in order to fund its trip through Chapter 11. During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Ted A. Dillman said Sienna has been exploring strategic alternatives for several weeks and had been in negotiations with its secured lender, Silicon Valley Bank, up to its Chapter 11 filing Monday, which resulted in a deal to use cash collateral. “After extensive negotiations over the weekend, we were able to reach a consensual agreement that I think puts the debtor in a...

