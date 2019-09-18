Businesses Mobilize For Broad Tariff Authority Reform

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT) -- Nearly two dozen business groups on Wednesday unveiled a new alliance that will work to reform U.S. trade laws by giving Congress more authority over tariffs, which have become the Trump administration’s preferred instrument for exerting pressure on its trading partners. Though the U.S. Constitution gives Congress explicit authority over tariffs, lawmakers have passed a number of laws that effectively hand that authority to the executive branch. President Donald Trump has used those laws to set tariffs against China and other countries on a scale that has caused considerable discomfort in the business community. That discomfort has prompted the formation of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS