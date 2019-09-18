Retired Del. Judge Kevin Carey Jumps To Hogan Lovells

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells announced Wednesday that retired U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin J. Carey will become a partner in its business restructuring and insolvency practice on Oct. 1, joining the global firm after nearly 20 years on the bench, mostly in Delaware's busy bankruptcy court. Chris Donoho, head of the practice Carey is joining, said the retired judge brings a "superlative" reputation to the firm, after years spent handling a range of complex and high-profile cases in Delaware. "He is a great resource for companies and creditors, and we expect that he will play key roles — as examiner or fiduciary — in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS