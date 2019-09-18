AnaCap Closes $1.1B Credit Opportunities Fund

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- AnaCap Financial Partners LLC hit its hard cap with the €1 billion ($1.10 billion) close of its fourth credit fund, the London-based financial services investor said Wednesday. AnaCap Credit Opportunities IV was oversubscribed and brings AnaCap’s total fundraising across its credit funds to about €2.6 billion, the announcement said. The fund will focus on middle-market investments in the €15 to €75 million range, according to the announcement. The fund’s backers hail from Europe, North America and the Middle East and include pension funds, endowments, foundations and family offices, AnaCap said. AnaCap partner Amber Hilkene called the support “extremely strong” in a...

