Fraudster Gets Over 9 Years After 15 Years On The Run

Law360, London (September 18, 2019, 10:26 PM BST) -- A serial "phoenix" fraudster who spent 15 years on the run was jailed for over nine years following an enforcement hearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court in northern England on Wednesday, the Serious Fraud Office said. Christopher Woodhead, 66, had been on the lam since 2004 when he was sentenced to six years and four months in prison after he was found to have created so-called phoenix companies used to steal more than £433,000 ($540,630) from customers between 1998 and 1999. Phoenix company fraud refers to when the directors of an insolvent company, or one that's approaching insolvency, deliberately prevent the company's...

