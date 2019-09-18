Parties In Bitcoin 'Inventor' Case Closing In On Settlement

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Parties in the high-profile case pitting Craig Wright, the self-styled inventor of Bitcoin, against the estate of his late business partner David Kleiman appear to be nearing a settlement after a Florida federal judge agreed to extend certain deadlines. In a joint motion filed in the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday, Wright and Ira Kleiman, on behalf of his brother's estate, asked U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom for a 30-day extension of deadlines to respond to a sanctions order and file a motion for attorneys fees, among others. The motion said the parties “have reached a non-binding agreement in principle”...

