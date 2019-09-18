Fed. Circ. Refuses To Add Time To Intra-Cellular Patent Term

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit in a precedential opinion on Wednesday refused to tack an additional three weeks onto the life of an Intra-Cellular Therapies patent related to pharmaceutical salt crystals, finding that the patent office wasn't wrong to penalize the company for delays it caused in the patent examination process. The appeals court affirmed a Virginia federal judge's decision in favor of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office after Intra-Cellular brought a lawsuit challenging the office's decision to reduce its patent term adjustment by 21 days. Intra-Cellular was docked for the time between its initial response to a patent examiner's final decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS