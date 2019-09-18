Fed. Circ. Backs Micron's PTAB Win Over Flash Memory IP

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision striking down a flash memory patent challenged by Micron Technology, finding that the board did not err in invalidating the disputed claims as obvious. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB’s 2017 decision that California-based Innovative Memory Systems' U.S. Patent No. 6,169,503 was invalid for being obvious based on the combination of earlier patents. IMS had argued that, among other things, the PTAB had misinterpreted the term “counter” in the '503 patent based on the patent specification. Instead of requiring the counter to count individual...

