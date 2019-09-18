Fed. Circ. Sends Car Seat Contract Fight To Fla. State Court

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Florida law-based breach of contract suit between a car seat maker and its former partner isn’t a patent suit in disguise, meaning it belongs in state court, the Federal Circuit said Wednesday. The fight is over a since-terminated agreement for KidsEmbrace to make car seats featuring ideas patented by Inspired Development Group in exchange for royalties. But the Federal Circuit said there’s no federal question at play, so it has no right to weigh in on the merits. “No claims here allege a cause of action created by federal patent law. KidsEmbrace cannot dispute this fact,” the Federal Circuit said....

