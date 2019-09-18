Use Of 3rd-Party Litigation Financing By Cos. Likely To Grow

Law360, New York (September 18, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- There will be a coming "explosive growth" in the use of commercial litigation finance by companies, not just to fund litigation but also to monetize claims, a panel of experts predicted Wednesday. At the opening session of the second annual Litigation Finance Dealmakers Forum in Manhattan, discussion was largely focused on the increasing role of financing and funding as a driver of growth in the market. "We've seen over the last year in particular ... a growing interest among companies of all types, including the Fortune 50, to exploring how litigation finance might help their day-to-day practices," said panelist Michael Nicolas, co-founder and...

