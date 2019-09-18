House Dems Threaten To Subpoena Juul For Marketing Docs

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Democrats in Congress have threatened to subpoena Juul Labs Inc. if it doesn’t hand over documents detailing its advertising practices amid a House panel's investigation into whether the e-cigarette maker intentionally targeted minors with its marketing. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., said in a letter sent Tuesday that Juul co-founder and chief product officer James Monsees assured the committee that the company would fully comply with document requests made more than three months ago. But all the documents Juul sent were either “prepackaged” or publicly available, which Krishnamoorthi called “woefully inadequate.” The House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy first wrote to Juul...

