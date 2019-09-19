House Panel To Explore Blocking Tax Benefits To Hate Groups

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT) -- House Republicans and Democrats agreed during a tax panel hearing Thursday to examine how they could strengthen laws and regulations to either deny or revoke the tax-exempt status for organizations that promulgate hate. Members of the House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee heard from several victims of mass shootings during the hearing, who shared their stories and urged lawmakers to take legislative action on gun safety issues, but also on eliminating tax benefits for nonprofit groups that may encourage hate and discrimination. “Groups that propagate white supremacy, anti-Semitism and hatred for the LGBTQ community, among others, do not deserve government subsidies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS