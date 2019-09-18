CFPB Will Keep Consumer Complaint Database Public

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday that it will keep its consumer complaint database open to the public, stepping back from what consumer advocates had feared would be a shuttering of a resource they say is vital for keeping tabs on the financial services industry. The CFPB said it will continue publishing consumer complaints on its website along with all the data fields and narrative descriptions that are currently disclosed. But the agency added that it is making a number of “enhancements” to the database, including reworking its disclaimers to highlight resources for consumers and provide more context for the...

