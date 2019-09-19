Medical Device Co. Escapes Sabotage Suit Against Subsidiary

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday dismissed Balt International SAS from a suit alleging it and its U.S. subsidiary tried to depress potential revenue for Neurvana Medical LLC by dragging its feet on obtaining regulatory approvals for a medical device purchased from Neurvana. In a memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick granted Balt International's motion to dismiss because the Chancery Court lacked jurisdiction, rejecting Neurvana's argument that an agreement between Balt International's subsidiary, Balt USA LLC, and Neurvana bound the parent to a forum selection provision. "Plaintiff has not alleged facts sufficient to establish an agency relationship between Balt International...

