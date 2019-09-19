Brokerage's Suit Over Swiss 'Flash Crash' Stayed For Talks

Law360, London (September 19, 2019, 6:18 PM BST) -- A London judge paused litigation brought by a multinational trading platform over money allegedly owed in the wake of the 2015 "flash crash" of the Swiss franc so that the parties could try to resolve the dispute out of court. High Court Judge Mark Pelling stayed Interactive Brokers' suit against former client Jennifer Holzmeister-Hartmann for three months “to allow time for the parties to consider alternative dispute resolution,” according to his Tuesday consent order. The client, based in Switzerland, had been with Interactive Brokers since 2012. She opened an account for online trading and established a “substantial” short position on the...

