Bahamian Advisers Stole $35M From Investors, SEC Says

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Mediatrix Capital Inc. lied to investors about its "highly profitable" trading strategy while it raked in $125 million through unregistered offerings, and its principals spent $35 million of those funds on luxury items, according to a regulatory action unsealed in Colorado federal court Wednesday. The Bahamas-based firm and three of its executives, including CEO Michael S. Young, lured investors by touting an algorithmic strategy that purportedly hadn't seen a bad month in the last five years and by claiming it managed $225 million in assets, when in reality it managed barely 16% of that amount, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS