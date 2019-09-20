GAO Report Illuminates Insurer Influence On Drug Discounts

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Policymakers of all political persuasions frequently express concern about the level of U.S. health care spending, which now approaches 20% of the gross domestic product. Perhaps more concerning, U.S. aggregate health outcomes are in many ways worse than other developed countries (though it is unclear how much of that is the responsibility of the health care system). This naturally leads us to wonder: Are we getting good bang for our proverbial buck on health care spending? Concerns about spending have led to a variety of policy proposals that range from market-based interventions to single payer coverage under Medicare for all....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS