Novartis Halts Zantac Distribution, Citing Impurities

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A unit of Swiss drug maker Novartis AG announced Wednesday that it's halting distribution of its versions of heartburn medication Ranitidine, more commonly known as Zantac, because of contaminants found in the drug. The move comes shortly after the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning that a potentially toxic compound called N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, was found at "low levels" in Zantac. According to a statement from Novartis, the halt in distribution is a precautionary measure, and is in place in all markets, including the United States. "Patient safety and the quality of all our products is of the utmost importance...

