Senate Confirms 2 Treasury Nominees

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed the nominations of two individuals to fill key positions at the U.S. Department of the Treasury in largely party-line votes Wednesday. The Senate voted to confirm Brent James McIntosh to be Treasury undersecretary for international affairs by a vote of 54-38 and Brian Callanan to be Treasury general counsel in a 55-39 vote. The Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said the confirmations would bolster Treasury at an important time. “In the midst of ever-changing global markets, trade and economic dynamics, keeping the Treasury Department staffed with experienced hands like Brent McIntosh and Brian Callanan is...

