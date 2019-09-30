Why Patent Litigation Costs Appear To Be Going Down

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- According to the just-released American Intellectual Property Law Association "Report of the Economic Survey," it appears that the cost of patent litigation in U.S. district courts has largely remained constant during the last decade. During that period, the low end of the range for the median cost of such litigation has stayed about level, and the top end of the range has decreased. In 2009, the median patent litigation cost through post-trial (fees, expenses and costs) was $650,000 to $5.5 million.[1] By 2013, that range was $700,000 to $5.5 million.[2] By 2019, the range was $700,000 to $4 million.[3] Does this make sense?...

