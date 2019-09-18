Key GOP Senator 'Real Doubtful' On 2nd Circ. Nominee

Law360, Washington (September 18, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee voiced doubts Wednesday about President Donald Trump's pick for the powerful Second Circuit appeals court, putting the nomination in question given the thin margins on the committee and in the chamber. Steven J. Menashi, currently a White House attorney, got the nod last month. He drew intense criticism from the left over a long record of controversial writings that includes a 2010 article on "ethnonationalism and liberal democracy." Democrats appear united in opposition, so Menashi's nomination will not advance to the Senate floor if two or more of the committee’s 12 GOP members oppose it....

