UK Banks Sign Up To UN-Backed Responsible Banking Code

Law360, London (September 19, 2019, 3:38 PM BST) -- British banks will sign up to “responsible banking” principles backed by the United Nations designed to increase the focus on sustainable finance, trade body UK Finance has announced. UK Finance — which represents more than 250 financial services companies — said Wednesday that U.K banks will pledge their support for six principles designed to accelerate the banking industry’s contribution to the Paris climate agreement and other initiatives aimed at reducing the use of fossil fuels. The principles are set to be unveiled next week at the U.N.’s annual general assembly. The Paris Agreement binds countries across the globe to keep average...

