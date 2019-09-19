EU Research Pricing Rules Work Well For Investors, FCA Says

Law360, London (September 19, 2019, 6:04 PM BST) -- European Union trading rules that came into force in 2018 have made research costs more transparent and saved money for investors, the Financial Conduct Authority said Thursday, although it urged asset managers to refine the way they value the information they buy. The City watchdog said that rules forcing brokers to unbundle the price of investment research from the overall cost of executing trades, under the EU’s MiFID II rules, are working well for the securities markets. The FCA said that the rules, which have been in force since January 2018, have lowered research budgets by up to 30% and encouraged asset...

