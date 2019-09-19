Reality TV Star, Others Plead Not Guilty To Diamond Fraud

Law360, London (September 19, 2019, 12:39 PM BST) -- A reality television star pled not guilty at a London court on Thursday to allegations he and five other men conspired to defraud investors in a colored diamond scam. Former "The Only Way is Essex" personality Lewis Bloor, 29, appeared alongside five other defendants at Southwark Crown Court for allegedly plotting to dupe investors into buying the diamonds. Bloor — along with Joseph Jordan, 27, Max Potter, 23, George Walters, 27, and Nathan Wilson, 25 — each entered pleas of not guilty to one charge of conspiracy to defraud. A sixth defendant, Simon Akbari, 25, did not enter a plea....

